

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Pitney-Bowes (PBI):



Earnings: -$141.54 million in Q2 vs. $4.34 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.81 in Q2 vs. $0.02 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Pitney-Bowes reported adjusted earnings of -$0.02 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.01 per share Revenue: $776.48 million in Q2 vs. $871.50 million in the same period last year.



