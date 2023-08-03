

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) -



Aptiv PLC (APTV) revised up full-year outlook. It now expects earnings of $4.60 - $4.90 a share, better than its earlier guidance of $4.00 - $4.50. Revenue guidance has been increased to $19.95 billion - $20.25 billion compared with the earlier view of $18.7 billion-$19.3 billion.



Analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $3.99 per share on revenue of $17.79 billion.



Below are the Q2 earnings highlights for Aptiv PLC (APTV):



Earnings: $229 million in Q2 vs. -$61 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.84 in Q2 vs. -$0.23 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Aptiv PLC reported adjusted earnings of $356 million or $1.25 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.92 per share Revenue: $5.20 billion in Q2 vs. $4.06 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.60 - $4.90 Full year revenue guidance: $19,950 -$20,250 Mln



