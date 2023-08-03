

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. (ICE) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $799 million, or $1.42 per share. This compares with $555 million, or $0.99 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $802 million or $1.43 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.8% to $1.54 billion from $1.60 billion last year.



IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $799 Mln. vs. $555 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.42 vs. $0.99 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.37 -Revenue (Q2): $1.54 Bln vs. $1.60 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken