

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) revealed Loss for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled -$276.02 million, or -$2.21 per share. This compares with -$277.40 million, or -$2.29 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$201.62 million or -$1.62 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 43.2% to $305.71 million from $213.52 million last year.



Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): -$276.02 Mln. vs. -$277.40 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$2.21 vs. -$2.29 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$1.37 -Revenue (Q2): $305.71 Mln vs. $213.52 Mln last year.



