

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Parker Hannifin Corp. (PH) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $708.96 million, or $5.44 per share. This compares with $128.83 million, or $0.99 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Parker Hannifin Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $791.4 million or $6.08 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.7% to $5.096 billion from $4.188 billion last year.



Parker Hannifin Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $708.96 Mln. vs. $128.83 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $5.44 vs. $0.99 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $5.48 -Revenue (Q4): $5.096 Bln vs. $4.188 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken