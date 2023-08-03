

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MDU Resources (MDU) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $130.7 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $70.7 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, MDU Resources reported adjusted earnings of $60.0 million or $0.29 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.9% to $1.09 billion from $1.01 billion last year.



MDU Resources earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $130.7 Mln. vs. $70.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.64 vs. $0.35 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.35 -Revenue (Q2): $1.09 Bln vs. $1.01 Bln last year.



