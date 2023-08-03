

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Real estate investment trust Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM) reported Thursday that its second-quarter net income available to shareholders was $17.59 million, compared to last year's net loss of $179.77 million.



Earnings per share were $0.08, compared to loss of $0.76.



Earnings available for distribution per adjusted share were $0.12 per share, compared to $0.31 per share last year.



On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Interest income edged up to $196.86 million from last year's $195.36 million.



Net interest income was $65.68 million, down from $116.89 million a year ago. The Street was looking for revenues of $79.69 million.



Further, the Board of Directors declared its third quarter cash dividend of $0.18 per share, payable October 31 to common stockholders of record on September 29.



In pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares were trading at $6.06, down 2.26 percent.



