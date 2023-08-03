

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $106.663 million, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $164.312 million, or $1.45 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $1.121 billion from $1.061 billion last year.



Pinnacle West Capital Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $106.663 Mln. vs. $164.312 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.94 vs. $1.45 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.19 -Revenue (Q2): $1.121 Bln vs. $1.061 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.10 to $4.30



