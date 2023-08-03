Wearable Health Solutions, Inc.: Wearable Health Solutions Inc.'s iHelp MAX Receives Approval from Industry Canada/IESD

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2023 / Wearable Health Solutions Inc. (OTC:WSHI) announced that its innovative product, iHelp MAX, has been officially approved by Industry Canada/IESD today. This certification marks a significant milestone for the company as it continues to advance in the personal emergency response systems (PERS) industry.

Industry Canada (IC) is a vital federal government department with a key mandate to increase global trade and foster a fair competitive marketplace. In addition to supporting scientific research and setting telecommunications policy, IC plays a crucial role in promoting innovative and cutting-edge technologies across various industries.

iHelp MAX is a state-of-the-art mobile personal response system designed to empower and protect individuals in times of need. The device provides seamless connectivity to professional assistance and support for the physically vulnerable, particularly seniors, who wish to maintain their independence and safety.

The approval by Industry Canada/IESD is a testament to the product's adherence to stringent quality and safety standards. By obtaining this certification, Wearable Health Solutions reinforces its commitment to delivering reliable and cutting-edge solutions that bring peace of mind to both users and their loved ones.

"We are excited to announce the approval of iHelp MAX by Industry Canada/IESD," said Peter Pizzino, President of Wearable Health Solutions Inc. "This recognition demonstrates our dedication to providing technology that ensure the safety and wellbeing of our customers. With iHelp MAX, we aim to empower individuals to lead active lives, knowing that help is just a button press away." We aim sell the iHelp Max in the Canadian market which is substantial and growing."

The Global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Market was valued at USD 5.64 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to amass a valuation of USD 8.20 billion by 2028, registering aCAGR of 5.5% over the forecast duration of 2022-2029, according to Bloomberg.

Wearable Health Solutions continues to prioritize technological advancements that improve the quality of life for seniors. The approval of iHelp MAX by Industry Canada/IESD further solidifies the company's position as a trailblazer in the personal emergency response systems market.

To learn more about iHelp MAX and other innovative products offered by Wearable Health Solutions Inc., please visit our website at www.WearableHealthSolutions.com.

Wearable Health Solutions is a cutting-edge technology company that specializes in the development of innovative wearable devices and mIoT software for personal medical alarms and home security devices that are designed for seniors, as well as emergency response systems for employees who work alone. Our mission is to improve user safety and enhance the overall quality of life through the integration of advanced technology and data analytics.

Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Wearable Health Solutions and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to (i) Wearable Health Solutions ability (or inability) to obtain additional financing in sufficient amounts or on acceptable terms when needed; (ii) Wearable Health Solution's ability to maintain existing, and secure additional, contracts with users of its solutions; (iii) Wearable Health Solution's ability to successfully expand in existing markets and enter new markets; (iv) Wearable Health Solution's ability to successfully manage and integrate any acquisitions of businesses, solutions or technologies; (v) unanticipated operating costs, transaction costs and actual or contingent liabilities; (vi) the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (vii) adverse effects of increased competition on Wearable Health Solution's business; (viii) changes in government licensing and regulation that may adversely affect Wearable Health Solution's business; (ix) the risk that changes in consumer behavior could adversely affect Wearable Health Solution's business; (x) Wearable Health Solution's ability to protect its intellectual property; (xi) local, industry and general business and economic conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent quarterly report on filed by Wearable Health Solutions with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Wearable Health Solutions anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Wearable Health Solutions assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

www.wearablehealthsolutions.com

2901 W. Pacific Highway Suite 200

Newport Beach CA 92663

Tel: 949-270-7460

https://www.bloomberg.com/press-releases/2023-02-15/personal-emergency-response-systems-pers-market-is-expected-to-generate-a-revenue-of-usd-8-20-billion-by-2028-globally-at?leadSource=uverify%20wall

