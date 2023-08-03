Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
03.08.2023 | 20:02
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ericsson: D&I Weekly News Round Up: Mental Health, Gender Equality, and More

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2023 / Ericsson

Originally published by Ericsson

Welcome to the latest edition of our Diversity & Inclusion News Round-Up. Today we are talking about critiques holding women back, the rise of the Chief Diversity Officer, a new UNICEF report about child marriage, and Sesame Street's new mental health awareness campaign.

Women in leadership

Interesting research about the career advancement of women, and why there are always reasons why women are "never quite right" for leadership roles. Read more here.

Diversity

While D&I jobs have recently seen a decline, there is another interesting trend - the rise of the Chief Diversity Officer. In this interview, Google CDO Melonie Parker talks about her role, her background, and the challenges they are facing.

Gender equality

According to a new report from UNICEF, child marriage is declining - but way too slowly. Currently, over 12 million girls are married in childhood every year, and while some regions have made progress, others have even seen an increase.

Mental health

May is Mental Health Awareness Month - and Sesame Street launched a new mental health awareness campaign for children, promoting mindfulness.

Ericsson, Thursday, August 3, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Ericsson on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Ericsson
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ericsson
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Ericsson

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/772159/DI-Weekly-News-Round-Up-Mental-Health-Gender-Equality-and-More

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
