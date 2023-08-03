

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Amgen Inc. (AMGN) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $1.38 billion, or $2.57 per share. This compares with $1.32 billion, or $2.45 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Amgen Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.68 billion or $5.00 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.1% to $6.99 billion from $6.59 billion last year.



Amgen Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $1.38 Bln. vs. $1.32 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.57 vs. $2.45 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $4.49 -Revenue (Q2): $6.99 Bln vs. $6.59 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $17.80 to $18.80 Full year revenue guidance: $26.6 to $27.4 Bln



