

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Standex International Corp (SXI) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $20.2 million, or $1.68 per share. This compares with $13.2 million, or $1.10 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Standex International Corp reported adjusted earnings of $21.2 million or $1.76 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $188.3 million from $184.7 million last year.



Standex International Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $20.2 Mln. vs. $13.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.68 vs. $1.10 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.67 -Revenue (Q4): $188.3 Mln vs. $184.7 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken