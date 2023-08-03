

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Geron Corporation (GERN) reported Loss for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at -$49.28 million, or -$0.19 per share. This compares with -$28.12 million, or -$0.07 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 57.1% to $0.03 million from $0.07 million last year.



Geron Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): -$49.28 Mln. vs. -$28.12 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.19 vs. -$0.07 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.08 -Revenue (Q2): $0.03 Mln vs. $0.07 Mln last year.



