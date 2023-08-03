

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $14.79 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $55.82 million, or $0.96 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Power Integrations Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $21.01 million or $0.36 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 33.0% to $123.22 million from $183.99 million last year.



Power Integrations Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $125 - $135 Mln



