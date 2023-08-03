

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Identive Group (INVE) announced Loss for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled -$1.46 million, or -$0.06 per share. This compares with -$0.55 million, or -$0.02 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.1% to $29.56 million from $27.86 million last year.



Identive Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): -$1.46 Mln. vs. -$0.55 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.06 vs. -$0.02 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.06 -Revenue (Q2): $29.56 Mln vs. $27.86 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $125 - $130 Mln



