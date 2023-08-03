

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $60.91 million, or $1.55 per share. This compares with $123.80 million, or $2.77 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, AMN Healthcare Services Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $93.79 million or $2.38 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 30.8% to $0.99 billion from $1.43 billion last year.



AMN Healthcare Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $60.91 Mln. vs. $123.80 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.55 vs. $2.77 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.14 -Revenue (Q2): $0.99 Bln vs. $1.43 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $840 - $860 Mln



