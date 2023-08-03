

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $19.88 billion, or $1.26 per share. This compares with $19.44 billion, or $1.20 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.4% to $81.80 billion from $82.96 billion last year.



Apple Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $19.88 Bln. vs. $19.44 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.26 vs. $1.20 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.19 -Revenue (Q3): $81.80 Bln vs. $82.96 Bln last year.



