

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS):



Earnings: -$2.7 million in Q2 vs. -$4.7 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.02 in Q2 vs. -$0.04 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $11.4 million or $0.09 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.06 per share Revenue: $256.9 million in Q2 vs. $224.2 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $240 - $260 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $980 - $1,000 Mln



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken