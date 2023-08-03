

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $371 million, or $2.15 per share. This compares with $228 million, or $1.33 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Motorola Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $458 million or $2.65 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.1% to $2.40 billion from $2.14 billion last year.



Motorola Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $371 Mln. vs. $228 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.15 vs. $1.33 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.51 -Revenue (Q2): $2.40 Bln vs. $2.14 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.99 to $3.04 Full year EPS guidance: $11.40 - $11.48 Full year revenue guidance: $9.875 - $9.900 Bln



