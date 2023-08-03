

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $103.5 million or $0.26 per share, compared to a net loss of $42.4 million or $0.11 per share last year.



Revenues for the quarter rose to $1.11 billion from $1.02 billion last year.



Nareit FFO attributable to common stockholders was $412.5 million or $1.02 per share, compared to $242.9 million or $0.60 per share last year.



Normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders for the quarter was $302.3 milion or $0.75 per share, compared to $289.0 million or $0.72 per share last year.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.02 per share and revenues of $1.09 billion for the quarter.



