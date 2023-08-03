

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stryker Corp. (SYK) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $738 million, or $1.93 per share. This compares with $656 million, or $1.72 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Stryker Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $976 million or $2.54 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.4% to $5.00 billion from $4.49 billion last year.



Stryker Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $738 Mln. vs. $656 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.93 vs. $1.72 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.38 -Revenue (Q2): $5.00 Bln vs. $4.49 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.25 to $10.45



