

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $226 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $255 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Consolidated Edison Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $210 million or $0.61 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Consolidated Edison Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $226 Mln. vs. $255 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.65 vs. $0.72 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.61



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.85 to $5.00



