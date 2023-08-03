

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $714 million, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $969 million, or $1.33 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Corteva, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.14 billion or $1.60 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.2% to $6.05 billion from $6.25 billion last year.



Corteva, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $714 Mln. vs. $969 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.00 vs. $1.33 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.58 -Revenue (Q2): $6.05 Bln vs. $6.25 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken