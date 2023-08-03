

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Synaptics Inc (SYNA):



Earnings: -$23.4 million in Q4 vs. $82.9 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.59 in Q4 vs. $2.04 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Synaptics Inc reported adjusted earnings of $19.5 million or $0.49 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.43 per share Revenue: $227.3 million in Q4 vs. $476.4 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $215 - $245 Mln



