

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN):



Earnings: -$116.1 million in Q2 vs. -$14.1 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.42 in Q2 vs. -$0.18 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Myriad Genetics Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$6.4 million or -$0.08 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.08 per share Revenue: $183.5 million in Q2 vs. $179.3 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $(-0.36) - $(-0.24) Full year revenue guidance: $730 - $750 Mln



