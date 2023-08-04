

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $128.3 million, or $1.97 per share. This compares with $147.6 million, or $2.12 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $172.9 million for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.9% to $2.50 billion from $2.36 billion last year.



Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $128.3 Mln. vs. $147.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.97 vs. $2.12 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.27 -Revenue (Q2): $2.50 Bln vs. $2.36 Bln last year.



