

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss Re Ltd. (SSREY.PK), a Swiss reinsurance company, reported that its net income for the first half of 2023 climbed to $1.45 billion from $157 million in the same period in 2022. Main drivers for the result were contained natural catastrophe losses in the first half of the year, L&H Re's performance returning to pre-pandemic levels and a strong result for Corporate Solutions.



Net premiums earned and fee income for the Group increased 4.4% to $22.14 billion from the previous year. At constant foreign exchange rates, net premiums earned and fee income grew by 6.6%.



The company said it is focused on achieving its profit target of more than $3 billion for the year.



