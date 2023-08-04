

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Skanska said it has finalized a contract with Seagen to construct a 25,000 square meter biomanufacturing facility for the global biotechnology company. The contract is worth $215 million or about SEK 2.25 billion.



The facility will include manufacturing, storage, shipping, office, and café space in Everett, Washington, USA.



Seagen announced their plans to build the project in April 2022. Construction is underway and completion is anticipated for the fourth quarter, 2024.



