

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HBGRF.PK), a German precision mechanical engineering company, on Friday reported a rise in profit and revenue for the first-quarter of 2023-24, amidst a recovery in Asia and growth in its packaging segment.



In addition, the company has confirmed its full year sales outlook.



For the three-month period to June 30, the firm posted a net result after taxes of 10 million euros or 0.03 euro per share, higher than 5 million euros or 0.02 euro per share, recorded for the same period of last year.



Net result before taxes stood at 15 million euros as against previous year's 9 million euros.



Result from operating activities or EBIT moved up to 23 million euros from last year's 16 million euros.



EBITDA stood at 42 million euros, versus 35 million euros of 2022-23.



Excluding items, EBITDA rose to 42 million euros from 24 million euros of last year.



Net sales improved to 544 million euros from 530 million euros of previous year.



Looking ahead, for full year 2023-24, Heidelberger still expects to record its sales in line with the previous year's figure of 2.435 billion euros.



