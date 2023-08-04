

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nippon Steel Corp. (NISTY.PK, NISTF.PK) reported first-quarter profit to owners of parent of 177.1 billion yen, down 23.3% from last year. Earnings per share was 170.47 yen compared to 224.28 yen. Business profit was 248.7 billion yen, down 26.6%. Revenue was 2.2 trillion yen, up 14.6%.



For fiscal 2023, the company expects basic earnings per share of 434.00 yen; and revenue of 9 trillion yen.



For the first half period, the company projects: basic earnings per share of 217.00 yen, and revenue of 4.5 trillion yen.



The company plans to increase the full-year dividend for fiscal 2023 by 10 yen from the previous dividend forecasts to 150 yen or more per share.



