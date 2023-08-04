

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Interface Inc. (TILE) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year



The company's earnings totaled $15.797 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $16.818 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Interface Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $14.5 million or $0.25 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.9% to $329.582 million from $346.605 million last year.



Interface Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $15.797 Mln. vs. $16.818 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.27 vs. $0.28 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $329.582 Mln vs. $346.605 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $320 to $330 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $1.285 to $1.310 Bln



