

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fluor Corp. (FLR) increased its full year adjusted EPS guidance from $1.50 to $1.90 to a range of $2.00 to $2.30. The company also tightened its full year adjusted EBITDA guidance from the previous range of $450 to $600 million to an updated range of $500 to $600 million. The company also reaffirmed its guidance for 2026.



Second quarter earnings came in at $61 million, or $0.35 per share compared with $66 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's second quarter. Excluding items, Fluor Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $130 million or $0.76 per share for the period. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.4% to $3.94 billion from $3.30 billion last year.



Shares of Fluor are up 8% in pre-market trade on Friday.



