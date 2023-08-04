

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PPL Corporation (PPL) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $112 million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $119 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, PPL Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $215 million or $0.29 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.1% to $1.82 billion from $1.70 billion last year.



PPL Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $112 Mln. vs. $119 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.15 vs. $0.16 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.32 -Revenue (Q2): $1.82 Bln vs. $1.70 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.50 to $1.65



