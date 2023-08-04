

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Nikola Corp. (NKLA), a manufacturer of zero-emission battery-electric vehicles, announced Friday that Michael Lohscheller will step down as President and Chief Executive Officer, effectively immediately. He will also resign as a member of the Board of Directors effective as of August 31.



Steve Girsky, Chairman of the Board since September 2020, has been named CEO of Nikola. Girsky will remain on the Board and Steve Shindler, a director since October 2020, will serve as Chairman of the Board.



The company noted that Lohscheller's decision to step down was due to a family health matter and will be returning to Europe. He will remain at Nikola in an advisory capacity through the end of September to support transition.



The new CEO, Girsky, serves as managing partner of VectoIQ, LLC. He served as president and CEO of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. I from its incorporation in January 2018 until the consummation of its business combination with Nikola. Girsky previous held a number of capacities at General Motors from November 2009 until July 2014, including vice chairman.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken