

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) reported topline results from the LIBRETTO-431 study evaluating Retevmo versus platinum-based chemotherapy plus pemetrexed - with or without pembrolizumab - as an initial treatment for patients with rearranged during transfection fusion-positive advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. The study met its primary endpoint, showing a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival.



The company will present full results from the LIBRETTO-431 trial at an upcoming medical meeting, submitted to a peer-reviewed journal, and discussed with health authorities.



