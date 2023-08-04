German and Greek electric utilities have decided to build 280 MW of new solar capacity in Greece's former coal region in Western Macedonia. This is in addition to solar farms the two utilities are already jointly building in the country, in pursuit of their 2 GW solar target for former Greek mines. RWE and PPC plan to build the Amynteo Cluster II, which include three new PV projects with a total capacity of 280 MW. The will complete the installations through their joint venture, Meton Energy S.A., which is 51%-owned by RWE Renewables. Construction is set to start in the fall, with commissioning ...

