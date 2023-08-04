Oscillate Plc - Annual General Meeting & Members Voluntary Liquidation
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 04
4 August 2023
Oscillate Plc
("Oscillate" or the "Company")
Annual General Meeting
Members Voluntary Liquidation
Further to the announcement of 31 May and 19 July 2023, Oscillate Plc announces that, it has posted a notice of annual general meeting ("AGM") and an accompanying circular ("Circular") to seek approval for, amongst other things, the Members Voluntary Liquidation ('MVL') of the Company.
Accordingly, the Directors have convened an AGM of the Company, which will be held at 9.00am on 29 August 2023, at the offices of Shakespeare Martineau LLP, 6th Floor, 60 Gracechurch Street, London EC3V 0HR,at which a resolution to voluntarily wind up the Company will be proposed.
The MVL is being proposed with a view to distributing the entirety of the cash and assets of the Company to shareholders in the most efficient manner.
If that resolutions related to moving ahead with the MVL are not passed at the AGM, the Company will continue to operate with a view to identifying and completing a reverse takeover transaction.
An expected timetable in relation to the distribution to shareholders and the MVL is set out below.
A copy of the full Circular and AGM notice will shortly be available at the Company's website: https://oscillateplc.com/
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
Enquiries
Oscillate plc:
John Treacy
ir@oscillateplc.com
https://oscillateplc.com
Corporate Adviser:
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller & Heena Karani
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7220 9796
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).
EXPECTED TIMETABLE OF PRINCIPAL EVENTS
|Publication of this documents
|4 August 2023
|Latest time and date for receipt of Forms of Proxy and CREST Proxy Instructions for the Annual General Meeting
|9.00 a.m. on 27 August 2023
|Annual General Meeting
|9.00 a.m. on 29 August 2023
|If the MVL Resolution is passed the following steps will occur
|Close of Register and record date for participation in the Members' Voluntary Liquidation
|6.00 p.m. on 29 August 2023
|Appointment of Liquidators
|29 August 2023
|Distribution to Shareholders*
|expected to be within twelve months from the date of the Annual General Meeting
|Cancellation of the listing of the Ordinary Shares on the AQSE Growth Market
|expected to be at 8.00 a.m. on 30 August 2023