BioInvent International AB: Year-End Report January 1 - December 31, 2025

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / BioInvent International (STO:BINV) - "During 2025 we sharpened our clinical focus and resource allocation to accelerate our most advanced assets, BI-1808 (anti-TNFR2) and BI-1206 (anti-Fc?RIIB), while pausing earlier programs to maximize the probability of success and near-term value creation."- Martin Welschof, CEO BioInvent.

EVENTS IN THE FOURTH QUARTER

(R) Promising early Phase 2a monotherapy data for the company's lead anti-TNFR2 antibody BI-1808 in T-cell lymphoma (TCL) presented at ASH 2025

(R) Impressive response data from ongoing Phase 2a trial of triple combination of the company's lead anti-FcyRIIB antibody BI-1206, rituximab, and Calquence in r/r non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL) presented at ASH 2025

Phase 2a trial started evaluating BI-1206 in combination with pembrolizumab in treatment-naïve advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and uveal melanoma

Orphan Drug Designation from EMA for BI-1808 for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL)

Phase 1 data of the company's second anti-TNFR2 antibody BI-1910 (currently paused) presented at SITC 2025 validates TNFR2 as a novel immunotherapy approach in advanced solid tumors

Transgene and BioInvent presented translational data and updated clinical results on armed oncolytic virus BT-001 at ESMO 2025

BioInvent announced publication of preclinical and early clinical data for BI-1607 in HER2-positive advanced solid tumors

EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD

(R) Promising data in ongoing Phase 2a study for BI-1808 with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer

Updated clinical data sets solidify potential for both BI-1808 and pembrolizumab combination in ovarian cancer and BI-1206 triplet for the treatment of NHL, see pages 6 and 7 in the year-end report

Nomination of two new board members ahead of 2026 Annual General Meeting; Kate Hermans and Scott Zinober

EARLIER DURING 2025, IN BRIEF

(R) Positive initial efficacy data from Phase 2a trial of triple combination of BI-1206, rituximab and Calquence for the treatment of NHL

BioInvent achieved ISO 26000 Verification, highlighting commitment to ESG and transparency

(R) Promising Phase 2a monotherapy data for BI-1808 in CTCL presented at EHA 2025

Promising Phase 1 data of BI-1206 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in solid tumors announced

(R) XOMA Royalty purchased mezagitamab royalty and milestone rights held by BioInvent for up to USD 30 million

Composition of matter patents for BI-1808 granted in US and Japan. They also cover the use of the antibody in the treatment of cancer

FDA Fast Track Designation received for BI-1808 for the treatment of CTCL

BI-1808 received Orphan Drug Designation from FDA for the treatment of TCL

Strategic changes in portfolio to accelerate lead clinical programs and enhance value creation

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Fourth quarter 2025

• Net sales SEK 3.0 (21.4) million

• Profit/loss after tax SEK -125.8 (-116.9) million

• Profit/loss after tax per share before and after dilution SEK -1.91 (-1.78)

• Cash flow from operating activities SEK-90.6 (-98.3) million

January - December 2025

• Net sales SEK 226.5 (44.7) million

• Profit/loss after tax SEK -332.9 (-429.4) million

• Profit/loss after tax per share before and after dilution SEK -5.06 (-6.53)

• Cash flow from operating activities SEK -247.8 (-380.5) million

• Liquid funds, current and long-term investments as of December 31, 2025: SEK 592.7 (867.2) million

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with drug candidates in ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T technology platform identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new immune-modulatory candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline and providing licensing and partnering opportunities.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com.

