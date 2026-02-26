Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Während Washington Kupfer strategisch erklärt, schärft diese Aktie ihr Modell
26.02.2026 08:02 Uhr
BioInvent International: Invitation to Presentation of BioInvent's Year-End Report 2025

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (Nasdaq Stockholm:BINV) invites investors, analysts, and the press to a presentation of the Year-end report 2025 on February 26 at 2:00 pm CET. The report will be published at 8:00 am CET today.

BioInvent's CEO Martin Welschof will present the report together with CFO Stefan Ericsson. The presentation will be held in English.

When: Thursday February 26, 2026, at 2:00 pm CET

The webcast can be reached at https://bioinvent.events.inderes.com/q4-report-2025.

If you wish to ask questions and participate via telephone, please register at the link below. After registration you will be provided with a phone number and a conference ID to access the conference.
https://events.inderes.com/bioinvent/q4-report-2025/dial-in.

The conference call will be made available on the company website after the call.

About BioInvent
BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm:BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with drug candidates in ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T technology platform identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new immune-modulatory candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline and providing licensing and partnering opportunities.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com.

For further information, please contact:
Cecilia Hofvander, VP Investor Relations
Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50
Email: cecilia.hofvander@bioinvent.com

BioInvent International AB (publ)
Co. Reg. No.: 556537-7263
Visiting address: Ideongatan 1
Mailing address: 223 70 LUND
Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50
www.bioinvent.com

Attachments

Invitation to presentation of BioInvent's Year-end report 2025

SOURCE: BioInvent International



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/invitation-to-presentation-of-bioinvents-year-end-report-2025-1141836

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
