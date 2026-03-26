BioInvent International: BioInvent Achieves Phase 3 Milestone for HMI-115 in Endometriosis

BioInvent International (STO:BINV) - Achievement of the milestone triggers a payment of € 1 million

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / March 26, 2026 / BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (Nasdaq Stockholm:BINV), a leader in the discovery of novel immune-modulatory antibodies, today announced that it has reached a development milestone under a license agreement related to HMI-115, an anti-prolactin receptor antibody targeting moderate to severe endometriosis-associated pain. The achievement follows the initiation of a Phase 3 clinical trial for HMI-115 by Hope Medicine (Nanjing) Co. Ltd. ("Hope Medicince").

The Phase 3 trial (NCT07318688) is a randomized, multicenter, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial designed to assess the efficacy and safety of HMI-115 over a 24-week treatment period, followed by a 28-week extension. The trial is sponsored by Hope Medicine and is expected to enroll approximately 540 pre-menopausal women across sites in Beijing, Jiangsu, Shanghai, and Tianjin, China.

HMI-115 was discovered using BioInvent's proprietary n-CoDeR phage display technology under a 2008 collaboration agreement with Bayer. The program was subsequently assigned to Hope Medicine in 2019. BioInvent is now entitled to a milestone payment of €1 million. This milestone represents the continued validation of BioInvent's ability to generate high-potential therapeutic candidates that progress through global clinical pipelines.

HMI-115 is one of several therapeutic antibodies discovered through BioInvent's proprietary n-CoDeR and F.I.R.S.T screening platforms that are currently being advanced by our global collaborators. With three out-licensed candidates now in clinical development, BioInvent remains positioned to capture significant value through ongoing development milestones and future royalties on potential sales.

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm:BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with drug candidates in ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T technology platform identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new immune-modulatory candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline and providing licensing and partnering opportunities.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com.

For further information, please contact:

Cecilia Hofvander, VP Investor Relations

Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50

Email: cecilia.hofvander@bioinvent.com

BioInvent International AB (publ)

Co. Reg. No.: 556537-7263

Visiting address: Ideongatan 1

Mailing address: 223 70 LUND

Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50

www.bioinvent.com

The press release contains statements about the future, consisting of subjective assumptions and forecasts for future scenarios. Predictions for the future only apply as the date they are made and are, by their very nature, in the same way as research and development work in the biotech segment, associated with risk and uncertainty. With this in mind, the actual outcome may deviate significantly from the scenarios described in this press release.

Attachments

BioInvent achieves Phase 3 milestone for HMI-115 in endometriosis

SOURCE: BioInvent International

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/bioinvent-achieves-phase-3-milestone-for-hmi-115-in-endometriosis-1152246