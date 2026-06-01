BioInvent International: BioInvent to Host a KOL Event in Stockholm on June 11, 2026, to Discuss Updated BI-1206 & BI-1808 Data in Hematology

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / June 1, 2026 / BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (Nasdaq Stockholm:BINV), a leader in the discovery of novel immune-modulatory antibodies, today announced that it will host an in-person and virtual key opinion leader (KOL) event at GT30, Grev Turegatan 30 in Stockholm on Thursday, June 11, 2026 at 11:45 AM CEST. The event will feature Guilherme Perini MD, PhD (Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein), and Stefan K. Barta, MD, MS (Abramson Cancer Center, Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania) who will join company management to discuss the treatment landscape, unmet need, and future outlook in non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL).

To register for the in-person event, click here. RSVP June 4, 2026.

The event will highlight the clinical progress and commercial potential of BioInvent's lead programs in hematology, BI-1206 and BI-1808. Presentations will include new insights into BI-1206's ability to overcome resistance to rituximab through Fc?RIIB blockade, including encouraging activity observed in the triple combination with rituximab and Calquence (acalabrutinib) in patients with relapsed or refractory NHL.

In addition, the session will feature BI-1808, a novel anti-TNFR2 immunotherapy, highlighting data from the Phase 2a study in patients with advanced CTCL. Patients in these cohorts received BI-1808 as monotherapy or in combination with MSD's (Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA) anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab). Early clinical findings demonstrating meaningful and sustained responses, alongside evidence of immune activation, support its potential as both a monotherapy and combination treatment.

Agenda (CEST)

11:45am | BioInvent's BI-1206 & BI-1808 opportunities in hematology | Martin Welschof, CEO

11:50am | NHL treatment landscape, medical need and future outlook | Guilherme Perini, MD, PhD

12:05pm | BI-1206 in NHL: Targeting the Resistance to Rituximab through Fc?RIIB Blockade: BI-1206 + Rituximab + Acalabrutinib Shows Powerful Activity in R/R NHL | Andres McAllister, CMO

12:20pm | BI-1206: Market opportunity in NHL | Sylvie Ryckebusch, CBO

12:30pm | Q&A BI-1206 in NHL | All

12:45pm | Coffee break | -

1:00pm | CTCL treatment landscape, medical need and future outlook | Stefan Barta, MD, MS

1:15pm | BI-1808: A Novel Immunotherapy Approach in CTCL: TNFR2 Blockade Shows Durable and Meaningful Responses | Andres McAllister, CMO

1:30pm | BI-1808: Market opportunity in CTCL | Sylvie Ryckebusch, CBO

1:40pm | Q&A BI-1808 in CTCL | All

1:55pm | Closing remarks | Martin Welschof, CEO

The event will be conducted in English and a live webcast will be available here. A replay of the webcast will be made available on BioInvent's website following the event.

This event is the second in a two-part KOL series. The first event, held on May 27, 2026, focused on BI-1808 for the treatment of ovarian cancer.

About Guilherme Perini, MD, PhD

Dr. Guilherme Perini is a board-certified hematologist in Brazil, with a focus on lymphoid malignancies. He is the current Director of the Department of Excellence in Lymphoid Malignancies at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein in São Paulo, Brazil. He is also the Head of Oncology Research at ARO - Academic Research Organization, at Einstein. Dr. Perini is currently the principal investigator in more than 20 clinical trials in lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

About Stefan K. Barta, MD, MS

Stefan K. Barta, MD, MS is Associate Professor of Medicine (Hematology-Oncology) directing the T-cell lymphoma program at the University of Pennsylvania and serve as the Executive Officer of the NCI-sponsored Consortium for Advancing Management and Prevention of Cancer in People with HIV (AMC). Additionally, he is an active member of the AMC Lymphoma Working group and the ECOG Lymphoma Core Committee. Dr. Barta is a recognized expert in T-cell lymphomas, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), and has served as lead author and principal investigator on multiple clinical studies evaluating novel immunotherapies for hematologic malignancies.

About the BI-1206 Phase 2a part of the study

The triple combination arm in the ongoing Phase 2a part of the study (NCT03571568) combines the subcutaneous formulation of BI-1206 with rituximab and acalabrutinib in subjects with indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) who have relapsed or are refractory to rituximab. Patient enrolment (approximately 30 patients) has been completed in Spain, Germany, USA, and Brazil. BioInvent has a clinical supply agreement with AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) providing Calquence (acalabrutinib) for the combination arm.

About BI-1206

Fc?RIIB is overexpressed in several forms of NHL and overexpression has been associated with poor prognosis in difficult-to-treat forms of NHL, such as mantle cell lymphoma. By blocking the receptor Fc?RIIB on tumor cells, BI-1206 is expected to recover and enhance the activity of rituximab and acalabrutinib in the treatment of several forms of NHL. The drug candidate is evaluated in two separate clinical Phase 1/2a programs, one for the treatment of solid tumors and one for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL), a type of blood cancer. Both programs show encouraging clinical activity along with good tolerability.

About the BI-1808 Phase 2a Study

ThisPhase 2a trial (NCT04752826) is designed to assess the safety and tolerability of BI-1808 as a single agent (Part A) and in combination with pembrolizumab (Part B), characterize its pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics, and assess preliminary antitumor activity by ORR, DoR (duration of response), and progression-free survival (PFS). The modified Severity-Weighted Assessment Tool (mSWAT) was used to assess disease activity.

About BI-1808

The anti-TNFR2 antibody BI-1808 is part of BioInvent's tumor-associated regulatory T cells (Treg)-targeting program. TNFR2 is particularly upregulated on Tregs of the tumor microenvironment and has been shown to be important for tumor expansion and survival, representing a new and promising target for cancer immunotherapy. BI-1808 is a first-in-class drug candidate in clinical development for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

A manuscript detailing the mechanisms of action of the BI-1808 and differentiated BI-1910 anti-TNFR2 antibodies is available on BioRxiv.com, an open-access online repository for yet unpublished research manuscripts (preprints). Both anti-TNFR antibodies show potent anti-tumor efficacy across multiple syngeneic mouse tumor models, can effectively be combined with anti-PD-1, and trigger CD8+ T cell antitumor immunity, albeit by different mechanisms; BI-1808 is a ligand-blocking FcyR-engaging antibody that depletes immunosuppressive Treg cells and reprograms myeloid cells. BI-1910 is a pure agonist antibody that directly co-stimulates T and NK cells through partially FcyR-independent mechanisms.

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with drug candidates in ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T technology platform identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new immune-modulatory candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline and providing licensing and partnering opportunities.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com.

For further information, please contact:

Cecilia Hofvander, VP Investor Relations

Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50

Email: cecilia.hofvander@bioinvent.com

BioInvent International AB (publ)

Co. Reg. No.: 556537-7263

Visiting address: Ideongatan 1

Mailing address: 223 70 LUND

Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50

www.bioinvent.com

Attachments

BioInvent to Host a KOL Event in Stockholm on June 11, 2026, to Discuss Updated BI-1206 & BI-1808 Data in Hematology

SOURCE: BioInvent International

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/bioinvent-to-host-a-kol-event-in-stockholm-on-june-11-2026-to-discuss-updated-bi-1206-1172122