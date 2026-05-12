BioInvent International: BioInvent to Present Clinical Data on FcyRIIB Antibody BI-1206 Triplet Combination Therapy with rituximab and Calquence in Relapsed/Refractory NHL at EHA 2026

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / BioInvent International (STO:BINV) - BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (Nasdaq Stockholm:BINV), a leader in the discovery of novel immune-modulatory antibodies, today announced that it has been selected for a poster presentation of the BI-1206 triplet combination in relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) at the 31st European Hematology Association (EHA2026) Congress, taking place June 11-14, 2026 in Stockholm, Sweden.

Poster Presentation

Title: Targeting resistance to rituximab through FcyRIIB (CD32B) blockade: BI-1206 + rituximab + acalabrutinib shows powerful activity in R/R NHL

Presenter: Dr. Laura Fogliatto, Hospital de Clínicas de Porto Alegre, Brazil

Session Date/Time: Friday, June 12, 6:45 pm-7:45 pm CEST (12:45 pm-1:45 pm EDT)

Location: EHA2026 Congress, Stockholm

The presentation will summarize emerging efficacy and safety observations and mechanistic insights from the ongoing Phase 1/2 study (NCT03571568) evaluating BI-1206 in combination with rituximab and Calquence (acalabrutinib) in patients with relapsed or refractory NHL, including follicular lymphoma. BI-1206 directly targets FcyRIIB-mediated rituximab internalization, a major driver of resistance to CD20-directed therapy, while leveraging BTK inhibition with acalabrutinib to enhance anti-tumor activity.

BioInvent will host a KOL event at GT30, Grev Turegatan 30 in Stockholm on June 11, more information to follow within short.

About the BI-1206 Phase 2a part of the study

The triple combination arm in the ongoing Phase 2a part of the study (NCT03571568) combines the subcutaneous formulation of BI-1206 with rituximab and acalabrutinib in subjects with indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) who have relapsed or are refractory to rituximab. Patient enrolment (approximately 30 patients) has been completed in Spain, Germany, USA, and Brazil. BioInvent has a clinical supply agreement with AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) providing Calquence (acalabrutinib) for the combination arm.

Previously disclosed data in NHL

As presented at ASH 2025, the triplet of BI-1206 + rituximab + acalabrutinib delivered an 80% objective response rate (ORR) in the safety run-in (n=15 evaluable; 7 complete responses (CR), 5 partial responses (PR), with a 100% disease control rate (DCR) and most patients were still on treatment at the data cut-off (December 1, 2025). The regimen showed favorable tolerability, with 87% of treatment-related adverse events graded mild or moderate. As of February 2026, 20 patients had been evaluated, with response levels remaining high: 80% ORR and 100% DCR.

About BI-1206

FcyRIIB is overexpressed in several forms of NHL and overexpression has been associated with poor prognosis in difficult-to-treat forms of NHL, such as mantle cell lymphoma. By blocking the receptor FcyRIIB on tumor cells, BI-1206 is expected to recover and enhance the activity of rituximab and acalabrutinib in the treatment of several forms of NHL. The drug candidate is evaluated in two separate clinical Phase 1/2a programs, one for the treatment of solid tumors and one for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL), a type of blood cancer. Both programs show encouraging clinical activity along with good tolerability.

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with drug candidates in ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T technology platform identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new immune-modulatory candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline and providing licensing and partnering opportunities.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com.

For further information, please contact:

Cecilia Hofvander, VP Investor Relations

Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50

Email: cecilia.hofvander@bioinvent.com

BioInvent International AB (publ)

Co. Reg. No.: 556537-7263

Visiting address: Ideongatan 1

Mailing address: 223 70 LUND

Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50

www.bioinvent.com

The press release contains statements about the future, consisting of subjective assumptions and forecasts for future scenarios. Predictions for the future only apply as the date they are made and are, by their very nature, in the same way as research and development work in the biotech segment, associated with risk and uncertainty. With this in mind, the actual outcome may deviate significantly from the scenarios described in this press release.