

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Daikin Comfort Technologies has recalled over 62,000 Amana-branded Packaged Terminal Air Conditioners and Heat Pumps due to the risk of getting burned.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Amana Packaged Terminal Air Conditioners/Heat Pumps (PTACs) equipped with 'DigiAir' modules has been recalled because the module compressor can overheat, posing burn and fire hazards.



DCT has received 52 reports of incidents with the 'DigiAir' compressor, including 10 that resulted in fires. No injuries have been reported.



Through direct sales and heating and cooling dealers nationwide from May 2015 through January 2023 for between $1,200 and $1,400.



The company has asked customers to contact Daikin Comfort Technologies Manufacturing for instructions on disabling the DigiAir compressor in the recalled PTACs and to arrange for the free repair of the unit by a qualified technician. DCT is contacting all known purchasers directly.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken