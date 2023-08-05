

OMAHA (dpa-AFX) - Billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, BRK.B) reported that its second quarter net earnings attributable to shareholders was $35.91 billion or $24,775 per Class A share compared to a loss of $43.62 billion or $29,663 per Class A share in the same quarter last year.



Investment and derivative gains/losses included gain of $25.87 billion compared to a loss of $53.04 billion in the previous year.



Operating earnings for the second quarter grew to $10.04 billion from $9.42 billion in the previous year.



Total revenues for the quarter were $92.50 billion up from $76.20 billion in the prior year.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken