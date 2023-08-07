

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Staffing services company Page Group plc (MPGPF.PK) Monday reported profit before tax of 63.31 million pounds for the first half of the year, lower than 114.5 million pounds in the comparable period last year, primarily impacted by higher expenses.



Net profit declined to 43.13 million pounds or 13.6p per share from 81.5 million pounds or 25.5p per share a year ago.



Revenue for the period, however, increased 5.8% to 1.034 billion pounds from 977.26 million pounds last year.



The company has proposed an interim dividend of 5.13p per share, and a special dividend of 15.87p per share. Both the dividends are to be paid on October 13, to shareholders of records on September 1.



For the full year, the company still expects operating profit in line with the previous guidance.



