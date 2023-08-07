

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices edged lower on Monday, the dollar gained traction and Treasury yields rose as focus shifted to key inflation readings due this week.



Spot gold dropped 0.4 percent to $1,934.95 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.3 percent at $1,969.45.



The dollar rose against major rivals after the U.S. jobs report released on Friday proved to be a mixed bag.



While payrolls fell more than expected in July, a surprise dip in unemployment and strong wage growth indicated that the labor market remains tight.



Amid much uncertainty about the outlook for global growth and rates, investors now await China's trade balance figures and inflation readings from the United States and China for direction.



China's trade balance figures on Tuesday and inflation data due on Wednesday will give clues to the country's recovery trajectory.



The U.S. consumer price inflation report for July is slated to be released on Thursday and the producer price inflation report on Friday, as investors seek further clarity on the path of inflation and the health of the world's largest economy.



