

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Graham Corp (GHM) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $2.64 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $0.68 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Graham Corp reported adjusted earnings of $3.57 million or $0.33 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 31.8% to $47.57 million from $36.08 million last year.



Graham Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $2.64 Mln. vs. $0.68 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.25 vs. $0.06 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.04 -Revenue (Q1): $47.57 Mln vs. $36.08 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $170 - $180 Mln



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken