

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Ukraine security service has claimed that it has thwarted an attempt by Russia to assassinate President Volodymyr Zelensky late last month.



The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) said in a statement that a Russian informant was gathering intelligence about the planned visit of Zelensky in Mykolaiv at the end of July.



The alleged informant was a woman, who was living in the southern Ukrainian region of Ochakov, it added.



She 'tried to establish the time and list of locations of the approximate route of the Head of State in the territory of the region,' the statement says.



The alleged informant also tried to identify the location of ammunition warehouses and electronic warfare systems of the armed forces.



However, SBU says it arrested her before she could hand over the information to Russia, which was preparing an airstrike in Mykolaiv during Zelensky's visit to the region.



The unnamed woman could face up to 12 years' imprisonment, according to the Ukrainian security agency.



This is not the first time that the Ukrainian President is targeted.



In March, Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council chief Oleksiy Danilov revealed that Chechen Special Forces had planned an assassination plot against Zelensky, and it was foiled because members of Russia's Federal Security Service, who do not support the war, leaked the information to Ukrainian authorities.



Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces are continuing counter attacks on Russian targets, reports say.



Two key bridges connecting Russian-occupied parts of Kherson to Crimea were attacked on Sunday.



