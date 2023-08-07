

GEA (dpa-AFX) - GEA Group, a company manufacturing machines and plants for the food, beverages and pharmaceutical sector, said that its Chief Financial Officer, Marcus Ketter, passed away on Sunday, August 6 at the age of 55.



Until Marcus Ketter's successor is appointed, CEO Stefan Klebert and COO Johannes Giloth will assume his responsibilities until further notice, GEA said in a statement.



Marcus Ketter had been a member of GEA's Executive Board since May 2019. At that time, the economics graduate came from the steel and metal distributor Kl?ckner & Co. SE, where he worked for six years as Chief Financial Officer. Prior to that, he was CFO of Schuler AG and held various management positions at thyssenkrupp.



