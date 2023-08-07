Stock Day Media: LightPath Technologies, Inc. Discusses Significance of Its Proprietary Germanium-Alternative, BlackDiamond, with The Stock Day Podcast

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2023 / The Stock Day Podcast welcomed LightPath Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:LPTH)("the Company"), a leading vertically integrated global manufacturer and integrator of proprietary optical and infrared technologies. CEO of the Company, Sam Rubin, joined Stock Day host Kevin Davis.

Davis began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "LightPath is a tech company in the field of photonics and optics," said Rubin. "We've been around for about 35 years. For the last three years, since I've joined, we've been pivoting to a new strategic direction, which takes us towards complete solution offerings."

Rubin then elaborated on the Company's successful efforts to raise capital since their last interview, which included a $10 million public offering. "The day after we announced the raise, the stock went up by 45%," said Rubin. "I think it is an extremely empowering statement from the market. Now we are putting the money to use; we are expanding our manufacturing capacity in the United States as we continue to shift away from China."

Kevin Davis asked, "How does China's plans to control the exports of germanium impact the optics industry and LightPath?"

"Germanium is a naturally occurring material and is considered a critical mineral," explained Rubin. "The US relies heavily on imports for critical minerals and imports most, if not all, of its germanium from China. According to a recent report by Congress, 25% of the germanium that is imported goes into optics."

Mr. Rubin continued, "LightPath has been developing an alternative to germanium. "We have a family of materials we call BlackDiamond, which is produced here in the US and includes materials that are much more readily available than germanium and other critical minerals. We have funding from the Department of Defense to accelerate some of this work and to help scale and develop it."

"The Department of Transportation recently announced that it may become mandatory for vehicles to be equipped with emergency braking systems. What does that mean for your company," asked Davis.

"Our thermal imaging assemblies have actually been fully qualified by one of the largest car companies out of Detroit," shared Rubin, adding that emergency braking systems would be greatly improved by thermal imaging technology. "This announcement comes at the perfect time for us; we are talking about something that could be transformational for us."

"How is your first complete solution product being accepted by the marketplace," asked Davis.

"It has been surprisingly easier than we expected," said Rubin. Customers are responding very well and positively. We are essentially offering to be a solutions partner with products based on very unique technologies that allow us to make solutions that are far better than what currently exists out there."

To close the interview, Rubin encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on the Company's current and upcoming projects as they continue to grow and expand their unique product offerings across the optics industry.

